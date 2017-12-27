John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Thursday, Dec. 21, Madison City Commissioners met at City Hall to interview three candidates for the City Manager position that will become available on Monday, Jan. 1. After the City Commissioners decided to not renew Tim Bennett's contract for 2018, it was a priority to find a new city manager.

After seven, unexpected rounds of voting to gain a majority vote, a motion was made by Jim Stanley to hire Sarah Anderson, which Jim Catron seconded. The Commission voted unanimously in favor of the motion. In attendance were Mayor Rayne Cooks and Commissioners Judy Townsend, Ina Thompson, Jim Stanley and Jim Catron. Also in attendance were City Clerk Lee Anne Hall and candidates: Sarah Anderson, Jerome Wyche and Brent Whitman.

Sarah Anderson was born and raised in Springville, NY. Anderson moved to Jacksonville in 1981 where she met her husband, Jimmie Anderson, in 1997. Sarah married into a ready-made family in March of 1998 with one son, Jimmie Anderson Jr.; and one daughter, Melinda Anderson. Sarah is a grandmother to three grandsons, one great-grandson, and two great-granddaughters.

Anderson moved to Madison County in 2007, making a daily commute from Lee to Jacksonville. In 2010, after a few months off from work, Anderson applied for the Town of Lee's Town Manager position and was hired. Anderson was hired soon after a $4.9 million wastewater project in Lee. Anderson not only worked as the Town Manager but as the town clerk as well and was responsible for municipal accountability. Anderson retired in November of 2013 from the Town Manager position and has been retired since then.

Anderson was the first to be interviewed. Anderson introduced herself to the Commission and expressed that she had four years of town management experience, along with over 30 years of customer service experience; all with an open door policy. “I consider myself to be a person who is easy to work with,” said Anderson. During the meeting, Catron asked Anderson if she was willing to work without a contract. “I have enough faith in my work and ethics,” said Anderson. “I don't need a contract. I give my absolute best with everyone I interact with.”

Mayor Cooks asked Anderson how she would bring diversity to the City of Madison, if selected as City Manager. “Unknown for me,” said Anderson. “But I do believe that everybody deserves consideration, coaching, counseling and partnership. It doesn't matter if we're red, pink or purple, it's who the person is. As long as people are doing their job, all is well.”

Because of the knowledge of Anderson's retirement, Judy Townsend asked Anderson why she would be willing to come out of retirement to work for the City of Madison. Anderson expressed that her reason for retirement was for her husband. Anderson's husband had fallen ill but she explained that her husband is now in a different spot today. “I miss working,” said Anderson. “I think I would be a good fit [to] partner up with the Council. I look forward to a challenge.”

Anderson was asked by Catron when she would be available to start. “Tomorrow morning at 8 a.m.,” said Anderson. “I'd like to see new business [come]. I'm very excited to have the opportunity to serve the citizens of Madison and provide openness to employees and citizens alike.”