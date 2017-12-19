John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Madison City Commission met on Monday, Dec. 18 and reviewed the 20 applications received for the city manager position that will become available on Monday, Jan. 1. The Commissioners narrowed the search down to three applicants: Sarah Anderson, retired Lee Town Manager; Jerome Wyche, Madison County Solid Waste Coordinator; and Brent Whitman, principal engineer at Madison Engineering, LLC.

The City of Madison Commissioners will be conducting interviews with these three applicants on Thursday, Dec. 21, at 5:30 p.m., at City Hall, located at 321 SW Rutledge St., in Madison. The meeting is open to the public, and all are welcome to attend.