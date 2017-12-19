John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Madison City Commission held their monthly meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at City Hall at 5:30 p.m. During the meeting, City Commissioner Jim Catron and City Manager Tim Bennett were honored for their service to the Madison community.

Commissioner Jim Catron represents District 3 and has faithfully served the City of Madison for 34 years. A resolution by the Board of Directors of the Florida League of Cities, Inc., honored Catron for 34 years of elected service. Catron was presented the John Land Years of Service Award by Carol Wesmoreland, Associate Director of the Florida League of Cities, Inc., in recognition of his unselfish commitment to municipal leadership and governance.

The Florida League of Cities, Inc. named their Years of Service award in honor of John Land, who was the mayor of Apopka, Fl. between the years of 1949 and 2014. Land was a leader whose dedication is unsurpassed at the national and state levels, and who modeled the way for decades of leadership.

America's municipal governments have long relied upon the unselfish leadership of their citizens for local self-government, and Florida's municipal governments share the time-honored role as the level of government closest to the people.

Catron's dedication to the city was shown at the meeting when he moved to approve an expenditure of $7,500 as a contribution to the Florida Rural Water Associate for their assistance in the State Revolving Funding process and his motion to approve the purchase of 15 tasers for the Madison Police Department through a five-year payment plan.

City Manager Tim Bennett has served as the Madison City Manager since February of 2012. Unfortunately, Bennett's contract was not renewed. On Wednesday, Oct. 25, Mr. Bennett faced a three to two vote to another City Manager.

On Tuesday, Dec. 12, Mayor Rayne Cooks presented Bennett with a plaque in appreciation of his timeless service and dedication to the businesses and residents as City Manager of the City of Madison. Bennett's last day as City Manager will be Sunday, Dec. 31.