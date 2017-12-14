Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Whenever sports teams win championships, it is customary for the entire community to come out and celebrate the accomplishments of their teams. With their history-making State Championship win in the Class 1A State Football Playoffs, the Cowboys have given Madison a good reason to celebrate.

A State Championship celebration and parade has been planned to take place on Sunday, Dec. 17, beginning at 12 p.m. at the Madison County Courthouse. Included in the celebration will be a proclamation from the Madison County Board of County Commissioners congratulating the team and coaches. Food will be on sale, including the famous Boot Hill gizzards. T-shirts, posters, team highlight DVDs, and more will also be available. All proceeds will be used to help purchase championship rings for the team.

The celebration will culminate with a parade along US Hwy. 90, from Winn-Dixie to the courthouse. The parade is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

Everyone is encouraged to come out and show their support for this deserving group of young people.