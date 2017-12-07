County Commission honors Jargo Clark
The Madison County Commission recently passed a proclamation that paid tribute to the many years of service to Madison County performed by “Jargo” Clark over his long life. Clark was instrumental in the formation of the Madison Rotary Club in 1948. Clark has also been a driving force behind the Southern Scholarship Foundation and has served and held several leadership positions at the First Baptist Church of Madison. The honor came days before Clark's 100th birthday.
Share this: