CRIME: Man sentenced for deadly collision

Emerald G. Parsons: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Feb. 25, 2015 a car crash took the life of a 22-year-old Pinetta woman and her 23-year old boyfriend, of Valdosta, Ga. Logan Paige Shelley and Kyle Ryan Naville were travelling southbound, in a Ford Mustang, on Old Clyattville Road, just north of the Wild Adventures entrance, when they were hit head-on by a Ford F-150, driven by Jeremy Mack Carter, 37, of Valdosta.

According to Georgia State Patrol reports, Carter was northbound on Old Clyattville Road, at 4:10 p.m., when he attempted to pass a school bus. The F-150 subsequently hit Shelley’s Mustang head-on killing her and her passenger. Both victims were declared dead on scene. Carter’s toxicology reports showed he had a blood alcohol concentration of .187 grams of alcohol at the time of the crash (more than twice the legal limit).

After months of investigation, Carter was arrested on Oct. 23, 2015 and charged with two counts of felony first-degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving, driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license (second offense), improper passing and open container.

This past week, on Monday, Oct. 2, Carter pled guilty, as part of a plea deal, to the charges of Homicide by Vehicle in the First Degree and Reckless Driving (times two). He received a sentence of two consecutive 15-year prison terms, one for each count of vehicular homicide.

A confirmation hearing is set for Dec. 4 for the judge to determine whether the sentence is appropriate or if it should be reduced.

Logan Shelley is the daughter of Ivey and Larry Smithwick, of Pinetta, and Kyle Naville is the son of Rich and Tracey Saeger, of Valdosta, Ga.