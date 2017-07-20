Fundraiser: MCHS Band preview planned

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

You have an opportunity to come out and support the Madison County High School (MCHS) Vaquero Guard marching band while enjoying some good food and good music. On Friday, July 28, at 5 p.m. in the MCHS cafeteria, the band will host a chicken dinner fundraiser. Tickets are $8 and are available from any band member. The menu will include grilled chicken, green beans, cole slaw, dinner rolls, dessert, and a drink. The band will be on hand to perform selections from this year's show.

The fundraiser comes at the end of a busy two-week-long event known to school band students everywhere as “band camp.” Since Monday, July 17, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. the sounds of music have been lofting through the halls of MCHS from the cafeteria to the band room as the MCHS Vaquero Guard marching band has begun working and preparing for the upcoming season. According to new Band Director Justin Bell, this year's show will be “a night of pop greats.” The show will feature songs such as “Crazy in Love,” “I Gotta Feeling,” “Dark Horse” and “Uptown Funk.”

Bell has wasted no time in getting ready for the season. “We had a few [tense] minutes to begin with, but after that [the students] immediately bought into what we are trying to do,” said Bell. “I could not be more proud of how the students have responded these first days. If they keep up this level of work, they will have a fantastic season! I could not ask for a better start to band camp.” At present, the band consists of 48 students.

Bell has been working with the students with the assistance of his wife, Letitia, who will be the band director at Madison County Central School, and Jay Hicks, music teacher from Madison Creative Arts Academy. Faculty from Valdosta State University will also be working with the students during their band camp, which continues Monday, July 24 through Friday, July 28. This year's band camp concludes with the chicken dinner and preview show on Friday, July 28, at 5 p.m.