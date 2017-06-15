Cowboys Cowgirls named to All Big-Bend baseball and softball teams

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Madison County High School (MCHS) is well represented in the recently named Tallahassee Democrat All Big-Bend baseball and softball teams. The teams are put together each year with input from area coaches and sports writers from the Tallahassee Democrat.

Representing MCHS on the first team All Big-Bend baseball team is senior pitcher, Trey Mitchell. Mitchell had an overall record of 9-3 pitching for the Cowboys with an ERA of 1.48 and 67 strike-outs in 51 innings pitched. At the plate, Mitchell was a consistent hitting threat with a .435 batting average, tallying 21 RBIs and 10 stolen bases during the Cowboys' amazing season.

Senior Kris Allen was named to the second team All Big-Bend baseball team. Allen, a center fielder for the Cowboys had an overall batting average of .325 with 13 RBIs and 15 stolen bases. Allen's well timed three home runs for the season proved he could be “Mr. Clutch” for the Cowboys.

Honorable Mention honors were earned by three Cowboys; Jae Mitchell, Dilan Lawson, and Dustin Bass. Jae Mitchell, a junior playing outfield for the Cowboys had a .377 batting average with 10 RBIs and seven stolen bases. Dilan Lawson, a Cowboy short-stop and pitcher, had a record of 2-1 on the mound. He had a 4.42 ERA with 23 strike-outs in 21 innings pitched. At the plate, Lawson had a .363 batting average, with 31 RBIs and five stolen bases. Dustin Bass, a junior, played catcher for the Cowboys. Bass had a batting average of .340 with 12 RBIs.

On the Tallahassee Democrat All Big-Bend softball team two Cowgirls were named to the second team. Sophomore short-stop Laila Dickey had an impressive .443 batting average with 10 RBIs, two home runs, and 11 stolen bases. Reese Rutherford, a sophomore pitcher for the Cowgirls, had a 9-8 record on the mound and an ERA of 1.70 and 136 strike-outs in 103 innings pitched. At the plate, Rutherford had a .354 batting average with 17 RBIs and two homers.

With the number of underclassmen represented on the All Big-Bend baseball and softball teams, the future looks very bright for MCHS spring sports.