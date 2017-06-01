Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Madison Police Department (MPD) is enjoying some much needed new police cruisers. Two new cruisers were delivered about a month ago, and two more were delivered approximately two weeks ago. A fifth new cruiser was due to be delivered on Thursday, June 1.

According to Police Chief Reggie Alexander, these new vehicles are being leased because several of the cars currently being used are well past their expected life of five to six years. “Many of our present cars are simply worn out,” said Alexander. These cars are coming from Green Cove Springs on a state contract. The cars are also being equipped by a dealer with a contract with the state to equip police cruisers.

Alexander said the goal is to phase out having a pool of cars and establish a program where individual officers will be assigned a car to use. This is a program that former Capt. McGee began. It is hoped this will cut down on maintenance costs and will help the cars last longer; thereby, saving the City money in the long run. The department currently has maintenance policies in place regarding the department's cars. Each officer will be responsible for ensuring the maintenance and upkeep of his vehicle is performed while Lt. Christopher Cooks, the Patrol Supervisor for the MPD, will make sure these maintenance policies are followed. Lt. Cooks said the new vehicles are being assigned to officers based on seniority.

It is anticipated that as new vehicles are brought into the department older vehicles will be replaced after approximately three years.