Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Six Madison County High School (MCHS) seniors have one more chance to put on the pads and represent MCHS on the gridiron. Hunter Burt, Tinarus “Tank” Irvine, Jamarrion Coasey, Alphonso Johnson, Kima McDaniel, and Tay Robinson have all been selected to play in the Florida-Georgia All-Star game in Thomasville, Ga. The Florida-Georgia All-Star game features talented seniors from schools of all sizes throughout North Florida and South Georgia. Each year about 50 players are selected to play in the annual event.

Hunter Burt played linebacker and running back for the Cowboys. Tank Irvine played defensive back, and running back. Irvine also returned kicks for the Cowboys this season. Jamarrion Coasey and Alphonso Johnson were both on the offensive line. Kima McDaniel was a linebacker, and Tay Robinson was a defensive back for the Cowboys.

The game will take place on Friday, Jan 13, at Thomasville High Veterans Memorial Stadium, in Thomasville, Ga. Kick-off is set for 6:30 p.m. Gates will open at 5 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students. Children age five and under are admitted free of charge.